Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/24/2019 – Central Garden & Pet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2019 – Central Garden & Pet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

7/12/2019 – Central Garden & Pet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/8/2019 – Central Garden & Pet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

7/2/2019 – Central Garden & Pet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2019 – Central Garden & Pet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

6/21/2019 – Central Garden & Pet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

6/13/2019 – Central Garden & Pet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/10/2019 – Central Garden & Pet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

6/3/2019 – Central Garden & Pet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

CENTA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet Co has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Central Garden & Pet Co alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $673.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.58 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,891 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,072,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,023,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.