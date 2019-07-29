Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR)

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN: CDOR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/24/2019 – Condor Hospitality Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

7/23/2019 – Condor Hospitality Trust was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/23/2019 – Condor Hospitality Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.50.

7/8/2019 – Condor Hospitality Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Shares of CDOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,350. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDOR. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 113,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 332,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

