Analyzing Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NYSE:GRIF)

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Griffin Industrial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $490,000.00 808.23 -$13.25 million N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty $33.80 million 5.65 -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Griffin Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property.

Dividends

Nam Tai Property pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Griffin Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Griffin Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property N/A -5.82% -4.70% Griffin Industrial Realty 11.62% 5.10% 1.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nam Tai Property and Griffin Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty beats Nam Tai Property on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.