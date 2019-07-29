APIS (APIS) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. APIS has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and $6,969.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIS has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One APIS token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031935 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000111 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,247,230 tokens. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

