Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Up 10.8% in July

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,367,600 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 5,745,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of APO traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.30. 64,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,527. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -168.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $677.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 306.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $58,013.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 80,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

