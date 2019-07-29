Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $73.00 price objective on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Apple stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.19. 14,656,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,453,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

