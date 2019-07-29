Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zynga and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

