Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 491,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Cherry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 254,195 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $2,664,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 588,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 135,545 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 69.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 251,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a current ratio of 13.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.