Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 491,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
In other news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Cherry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 254,195 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $2,664,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 588,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 135,545 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 69.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 251,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.
AHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.
Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a current ratio of 13.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.