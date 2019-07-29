Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Armor Minerals (CVE:A) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Armor Minerals earned a media sentiment score of 1.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A remained flat at $C$0.43 on Monday. Armor Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 million and a PE ratio of -215.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

About Armor Minerals

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

