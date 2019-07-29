Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives $76.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARW shares. Cross Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded Galaxy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,210,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,048,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,714,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 880,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,776,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 385.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 118,482 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.78. 12,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,464. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

