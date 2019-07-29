ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASOMY. UBS Group cut to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASOS PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.66. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $83.63.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

