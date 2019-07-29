Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $146.04 on Thursday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -859.06, a P/E/G ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

