Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Set at $152.00 by Cowen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been assigned a $152.00 target price by Cowen in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $11.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,439,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Atlassian has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $149.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -859.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 1.5% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 20.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Atlassian by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 5.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.