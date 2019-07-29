Auctus Reaches Market Capitalization of $163,418.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. Auctus has a total market cap of $163,418.00 and $608.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Auctus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Auctus

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,833,815 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

