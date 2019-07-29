Aumake International (ASX:AU8) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Aumake International Ltd (ASX:AU8)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.16. Aumake International shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 132,006 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $49.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other Aumake International news, insider Quentin Flannery bought 315,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,675.00 ($32,393.62).

About Aumake International (ASX:AU8)

AuMake International Limited operates AuMake and Kiwi Buy retail stores in Australia and China. Its stores offer healthcare supplements and food; skin and body care products, and cosmetics; dairy products and baby food, including infant formula; and wool and leather products to Chinese consumers. The company also operates aumake.com and kiwibuy.com e-commerce stores, as well as a sales hub in Xiamen.

