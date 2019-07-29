Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

APR.UN stock opened at C$10.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.61 million and a PE ratio of 34.02. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$8.45 and a 12-month high of C$11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.80, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.51.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.25.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

