Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $26.05. Avacta Group shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 14,458 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap initiated coverage on shares of LPA Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 131 ($1.71) price target for the company.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.41.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.