Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,334,500 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 13,493,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:AVP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 335,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,714. Avon Products has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 132.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Avon Products’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avon Products will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVP. DA Davidson lowered shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avon Products in the 4th quarter valued at $10,763,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,476,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,340,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,884 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 1,502.6% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 740,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 694,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

