Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.46.

A number of analysts have commented on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,692. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $12,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 492,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,427,393.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $57,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

