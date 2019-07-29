Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $64.67 Average PT from Analysts

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,201. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axis Capital has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

