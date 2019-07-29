Azart Market Capitalization Achieves $4,935.00 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Azart coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Azart has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. Azart has a total market cap of $4,935.00 and $5.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azart alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004292 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 106.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.