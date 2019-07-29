Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $18.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Azure Power Global stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) by 1,647.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Azure Power Global worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZRE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,080. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Azure Power Global had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

