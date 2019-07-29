B3Coin Trading Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (KB3)

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. One B3Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, B3Coin has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. B3Coin has a total market capitalization of $637,045.00 and $1.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01106454 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004613 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001342 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000503 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About B3Coin

B3Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 750,501,170 coins. B3Coin’s official website is b3coin.io. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling B3Coin

B3Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

