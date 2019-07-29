Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 5.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on Brookline Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.02.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,103,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,337,796. The stock has a market cap of $292.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.87. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.