Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Holdings Cut by Greystone Managed Investments Inc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176,731 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 3.0% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $52,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 669.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 141,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 257,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 58,784 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.6% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 647.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 40,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

