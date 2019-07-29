BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Insider Sells $61,389.90 in Stock

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BKU opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.09. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 140,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

