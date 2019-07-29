Barclays Analysts Give Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) a $21.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.18.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.32. 39,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,248. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rod Canion purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,252,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,619,199. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 510.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 144,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 26,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 302,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 233,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.