Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $98,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $383,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,438. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.78. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 47.01%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

