Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given a $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.27.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.15. 2,545,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $725,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $76,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,002,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,077,150 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

