Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given a $95.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cowen set a $75.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.27.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $85.93. 428,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $86.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $381,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,002,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,077,150. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

