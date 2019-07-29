Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.90. Bazaarvoice shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 605 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on BV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bazaarvoice has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Get Bazaarvoice alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $596.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bazaarvoice by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bazaarvoice by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Bazaarvoice by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bazaarvoice by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bazaarvoice by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bazaarvoice Company Profile (NASDAQ:BV)

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bazaarvoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bazaarvoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.