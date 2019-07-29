BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Given a $59.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) has been given a $59.00 price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.04.

BBT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. 210,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,603. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $53.08.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. BB&T’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $168,028.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 149.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the first quarter worth $50,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

