BidaskClub Lowers Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CPSI opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $34.15.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $44,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

