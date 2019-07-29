Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 471,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on BIO. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE BIO traded down $3.44 on Monday, reaching $320.94. 109,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,447. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $220.05 and a 12 month high of $345.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $553.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 24.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 56,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.