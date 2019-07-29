biOasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.23

biOasis Technologies Inc (CVE:BTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 101478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

biOasis Technologies Company Profile (CVE:BTI)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

