Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Achieves $150.44 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $150.44 million and $5.46 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00008439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005724 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 221.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000635 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00054156 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Binance, HitBTC, BigONE, Huobi, Exrates, YoBit, Coinnest, Bithumb, Gate.io, Kucoin, OKEx, Crex24, CoinBene and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

