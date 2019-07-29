BitTube Price Tops $0.0270 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. BitTube has a market cap of $3.96 million and $28,152.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.74 or 0.00823999 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004870 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000445 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

