BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been given a $50.00 price objective by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $39.90. 7,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,926. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $824.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.