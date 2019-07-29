Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.51

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and traded as high as $27.10. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 3,286 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.