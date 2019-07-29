Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lowered by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,458 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 86,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 15,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.06. 37,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016,121. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In other news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 120,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,878,963.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 391,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,425,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

