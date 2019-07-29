Block Array (ARY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Million

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 106.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Block Array has traded 97.4% higher against the US dollar. One Block Array token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Block Array has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $6,707.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Block Array alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.06174862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000194 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001179 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Block Array Profile

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block Array Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block Array and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.