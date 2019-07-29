BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.50.

NYSE COR opened at $105.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $59,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,145 shares of company stock worth $1,866,706. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 28.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

