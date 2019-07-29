BNK Bank (ASX:BBC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of BNK Bank Corp Limited (ASX:BBC) rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.60 ($0.43) and last traded at A$0.60 ($0.43), approximately 808,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.59 ($0.42).

The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 million and a P/E ratio of 120.00.

About BNK Bank (ASX:BBC)

BNK Banking Corporation Limited provides various retail banking products and services in Western Australia. The company accepts various deposit products, including everyday and savings accounts, term deposits, and business accounts; and provides loans comprising home, personal, car, business, and self-managed super fund property loans, as well as debit cards.

