Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,319,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 5,631,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Boeing by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.79.

BA stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.97. The stock had a trading volume of 249,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,344. Boeing has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

