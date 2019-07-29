Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given a $394.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) has been assigned a $394.00 target price by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.57.

Boston Beer stock traded up $12.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,860. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.98. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $230.93 and a 12 month high of $403.01.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.25, for a total value of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,975. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Boston Beer by 119.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

