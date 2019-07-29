Breedon Group (LON:BREE) PT Lowered to GBX 70 at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 248 ($3.24) in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 84 ($1.10).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 62.95 ($0.82) on Friday. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.08 ($1.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.