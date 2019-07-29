BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of M&T Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of BBIO opened at $28.37 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr acquired 2,647,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson acquired 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,408,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,944,500 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. BridgeBio Pharma comprises 1.7% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

