Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) had its price target boosted by Imperial Capital from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BCO opened at $92.80 on Thursday. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Brink’s had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,613,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,156,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,214,000 after purchasing an additional 100,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 318,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 51,169 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

