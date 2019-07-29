Britvic’s (BVIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BVIC. Numis Securities cut AJ Bell to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Investec upgraded Britvic to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 940.58 ($12.29).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 912.50 ($11.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 968.50 ($12.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 892.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

