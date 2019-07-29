Brokerages Anticipate Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). Diamond Offshore Drilling reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 169.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.90 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of NYSE DO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 81,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,670. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

